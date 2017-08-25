Plan underway to bring traveling Vietnam Wall exhibit to Allegan

The traveling Vietnam Wall is a very emotional American experience brought to the hometowns of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Plans are underway to bring it to Allegan in 2018.

Vietnam veteran Mike Andrus received approval from the Allegan City Council to bring home the “Wall that Heals.”

Andrus, who is retired from Perrigo and has served in Allegan on the city council and as a firefighter, gave a presentation to the council on Aug. 14, and said he was currently in the process of contacting VFW and American Legion posts to help out.

The Wall exhibition features a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

It is approximately 250 feet in length, and like the original memorial, is erected in a chevron-shape with 58,315 names listed by day of casualty.

The 24 individual portable panels are hauled by a semi truck with a long trailer that serves as a mobile education center. The exterior sides of the trailer open to become a Vietnam museum with information cases that display photos of service members whose names are found on the Wall, including who would have been celebrating a birthday that day.

Those who were from Allegan County will be highlighted in the exhibit.

“I remember Lyle Allen was killed when I was in high school—he was a few years ahead of me and we played football—it was quite a shock to a everyone,” said Andrus, a 1969 graduate of Allegan High School. Allen was killed in 1968 at the age of 19, shortly after he graduated, as did several other young men from the area.

Letters and memorabilia left at The Wall in Washington, D.C. are also displayed along with a map of Vietnam and a chronological overview of the conflict in Vietnam. Along with the Wall, it is designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural context.

Andrus said he will be fundraising for the $8,000 cost and gathering 100 volunteers to man the Wall for four days, 24-hours each day.

While Allegan Riverfront Plaza would be an ideal spot for the Wall, 100 yards are needed and not available there; however the streets adjacent to the riverfront would be sufficient, Andrus said.

Council member Deb Leverence suggested Jaycee Park or the Sports Complex, rather than close a city street for four days.

“The choice is yours to make,” Andrus said.

Officials at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund suggested the semi carrying “The Wall that Heals” start its procession to Allegan from the VFW post in Battle Creek.

Andrus explained the route is lined with people waving flags as the Wall is carried through several towns. A motorcade of cars and motorcycles follow.

“It would bring about 10,000 people to Allegan,” he said.

Three dates have been chosen to try to coordinate with the transportation crew when they are in closest proximity to Allegan. Those dates were June 21, 2018, July 26, 2018 and Aug. 16, 2018, but all are subject to change according to the tour schedule.

There can be no charge for admission or parking. The Wall is a solemn event and cannot be held during any celebrations, although opening and closing ceremonies are welcome.

Andrus gave some facts about the Wall and why it is such a moving experience.

“The average age of the service members on the wall is 22 years and 9 months; there are eight women on the wall; the youngest service member on the wall is 15 years old; there are 31 sets of brothers and three sets of fathers and sons on the wall.”

“I’d love to see something like this to come to town,” said Mayor Rachel McKenzie. “I think the residents would too.”

To get involved with the project, call Andrus at (269) 673-6881 or contact city hall.