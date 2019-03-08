Plainwell woman rescued from river after crash

MARTIN TWP.—A 68-year-old Plainwell woman was rescued from Gun River after crashing her vehicle and rolling it into the water at 2nd Street, south of 116th Avenue in Martin Township on Thursday, March 7.

Allegan County Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle submerged in the river shortly before 10 p.m. A Michigan State Police Trooper and the Martin Fire Department arrived on scene to find a SUV almost completely underwater after what appeared to be a single vehicle crash.

The woman was found floating with the current of the river and struggling to stay afloat. After attempts were made with ropes to help retrieve her, a member from the Allegan County Dive Team entered the river along with a Martin firefighter and pulled her from the water. She was transported to a Kalamazoo area hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The Allegan County Sheriffs Office was assisted by Allegan County Dive Team, Martin Fire Department, Wayland EMS and Michigan State Police.