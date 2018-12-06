Home / News / Plainwell man dies in Bloomingdale car crash

Plainwell man dies in Bloomingdale car crash

December 6, 2018 - 09:01
By: 
Daniel Pepper, Staff Writer

A Plainwell man, Adam Kacena, was killed sometime early Sunday, Dec. 2, in a single-car crash in Bloomingdale Township.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called about 8:20 a.m. to a section of County Road 665 south of the Village of Bloomingdale.

Arriving on the scene, they found debris from a vehicle strewn around and then found Kacena, 30, and his heavily-damaged vehicle. He was still inside the vehicle and appeared to have gone off the road, rolled over and struck several trees and brush.

Sheriff’s officers said Kacena was wearing his seat belt and seemed to the only occupant of the vehicle.

There was no indication of a cause for the crash and officers weren’t able to determine exactly when it had happened.

Capt. Virg Franks said, “There was nothing untoward other than rolling over with no known witnesses.”

The investigation remains open, including the standard delay waiting for toxicology reports.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.

