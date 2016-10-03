Pine Point recommended for closure

The Allegan County Parks Advisory Board has recommended the county redirect money it currently spends at Pine Point campground and spend it at Ely Lake campground instead.

Pine Point is a rustic section of the Allegan State Game Area, off 44th Street near 118th Avenue, and includes a campground, outhouses, boat access to Swan Creek Pond, and access to an equestrian trail.

The county’s parks coordinator, Brandy Gildea, said the county signed up for a 25-year lease in 2008 for the land from the Department of Natural Resources.

“The lease was for no charge, but we committed to put some improvements in place there,” Gildea said. “That’s something we haven’t really done.”

A parking lot is next to trails that lead through the area, including a sandy beach that has largely become overgrown with trees and foliage.

She said the county spends $16,433 annually at the campground to pay for forestry rangers and maintenance people; to pump out the five outhouses; empty the dumpster and grade the parking lot.

She said diverting the money to Ely Lake would help better staff the grounds to keep partiers in check, clean up the beach there and maintain any other facilities.

“The beach there is accessible and used a lot,” Gildea said. “We could widen it, put more sand there and just improve on it.”

County commissioners have slated the discussion of canceling the lease for Pine Point for their Oct. 13 meeting.

