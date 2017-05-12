Pickleball craze coming to Allegan

Pickleball is coming to Allegan and anticipated to be ready for play June 1, after the nets arrive, said Allegan City Council member Michael Manning who gave a parks commission report at the May 8 meeting.

The pickleball court will be where the tennis courts were located at Rossman Park, across the street from the new Labyrinth Park on Marshall Road (M-89). The two courts will be blue with black nets designed end-to-end on the existing tennis court pavement.

Pickleball is growing in popularity across the country, especially among players 55 and over, although it’s a fun sport for all ages.

The racket sport—invented and named after pickle boats 50 years ago—involves two to four players using solid paddles to hit Wiffle ball-type balls over 34- to 36-inch-high nets on 20- by 44-foot courts.

“It’s a cross between tennis, ping pong and badminton,” said promotions coordinator Parker Johnson.

Manning also said disc golf is still in the works for Jaycee Park. Anticipated to be ready in May, the disc catchers (or baskets) are on backorder, therefore will not be ready until June. Mayor Rachel McKenzie reported that Andy’s Ace Hardware will be selling discs for those who’d like to participate in the sport.

The latest news on the new mountain bike trail located on a new easement from Highpointe Apartments was that the DPW is working to improve the parking area near the city limits on Hooker Road. Mel Brummel is working on getting signs made for the trail entrances and the city is working on obtaining additional easements to expand the two trails between the city limits and water tower.

