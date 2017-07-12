Home / News / Petitions due for local city council elections

July 12, 2017 - 14:37

The deadline to file a nominating petition to run for local city councils in the November election is fast approaching.

For Allegan, that deadline is July 20.

The terms for Mayor Rachel McKenzie, Mayor Pro Tem Stacie Stotmeister and council member Deb Leverence are up for reelection.

Leverence has previously announced she would not seek reelection.

For Wayland City Council, the deadline is July 20.

Three seats there will be up for election in November.

Two-year terms are expiring for Mayor pro-tem Jennifer Antel and council members Rick Mathis and Lisa Banas.

All three said they would be filing petitions for reelection. All three ran uncontested in the 2015 election.

Nominating signature petitions are available at the city clerks’ offices.

 

 

 

