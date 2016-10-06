Perrigo tries new pills to stop meth cookers

L. Perrigo Co. just invested in a new over-the-counter cold medication designed to help in the fight against methamphetamine cooking.

It announced its licensing agreement with St. Louis-based Highland Pharmaceuticals LLC on Sept. 27 to distribute Zephrex-D, the generic equivalent to Sudafed.

The medicine contains pseudoephedrine HCI, a nasal decongestant. Unfortunately, pseudoephedrine can also be used to create meth, a powerful stimulant and schedule II controlled substance.

Perrigo officials said Zephrex-D uses Tarex meth-blocking technology to block efforts to use it in meth production.

Jeff Needham is Perrigo’s executive vice president and also the president of consumer healthcare, Americas division. He said, “Across the country, illegal methamphetamine use continues to be a significant issue. Our investment in Tarex technology is another example of Perrigo’s commitment to help protect and promote healthier communities.”

Michigan State Police Detective First Lt. Andy Fias is the section commander for WEMET, the West Michigan Enforcement Team, a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement task force.

Fias said, so far in 2016, the team has handled 13 active meth labs, where individuals were cooking the drug. It also handled four sites where the remains of meth labs had been dumped; there were 14 more cases that involved labs that had all the ingredients to cook meth but were not active.

It is a 20-year felony to operate a meth lab.

Fias said, “Pseudoephedrine is one of the key ingredients in the manufacturing of methamphetamine. Regardless of the production method, pseudoephedrine or pure ephedrine is needed.”

He said the current trend is for criminals to cook the meth in a smaller, self-contained process now referred to as the “one-pot” method.

“The one-pot method is the most common method for today’s meth cook. With the other ingredients easy to obtain, it makes methamphetamine production fairly easy,” he said.

Legislation passed in 2005 moved pseudoephedrine products behind the pharmacy counter. Customers do not need a prescription to purchase it, but they do need to present identification at purchase and electronic tracking limits them to a month’s supply at a time.

Needham said Perrigo has made a considerable investment in that system and continues to fund the tracking of its products nationwide. He also that said while it doesn’t stop criminals from buying the drugs and using them to cook meth, it makes it that much more difficult to produce large quantities.

It is also now illegal to purchase pseudoephedrine products on behalf of those who are using it to cook meth. This provides some enforcement power when police discover networks of individuals organizing to collect larger amounts of the medicine.

Technology

Director of marketing communications Stephanie Gamble said Perrigo will begin distributing Zephrex-D by early November at the most common and popular dose, 30 mg, in soft-gel pills; in three to four months, the transition to new packaging will be complete. It will be followed by 120 mg dosage products and others if possible.

Needham said, “We’re committed to identifying how to maximize and expand the technology in as many of our products as we can. Now, how that manifests itself, that remains to be seen.”

That would include using it in solid dose pills as well as other products that have more than one active ingredient.

The medicine and technology was introduced in 2012.

“Highland was more of a smaller, start-up technology,” Gamble said. She said Perrigo, with its worldwide reach and production capacity, will be able to take the product farther.

Part of that effort will be to further evaluate how effectively the technology actually blocks meth production. While its creators boasted in 2013 that almost no amount of meth ingredient could be extracted, news reports at the time said officials with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency in St. Louis disputed that claim and blocked the company from making it.

The DEA did not respond to inquiries to comment regarding those reports.

Regardless, Gamble said Perrigo vetted Highland’s own testing and conducted its own tests before investing in the technology.

“We have a pretty formalized due diligence process that we go through when we look at something like this,” she said. “Perrigo stands for strong quality and safety and efficacy, so our regulatory and legal (teams) will continue to review and vet that documentation. If we find we need more, we will do that.”

Sales of Zephrex-D were in their infancy, according to Gamble, again a byproduct of that company’s size.

“That’s where Perrigo can come in with our relationship with our retail partners and start to get the message out there,” she said.

The state police’s Fias said it was still too early to tell how adversely this would affect meth production, “I think there are other pseudoephedrine products out there and several options available to obtain it elsewhere. My hope would be this would become the norm amongst those manufacturing pseudo products.”

Allegan police Chief Rick Hoyer said, “If Perrigo uses this in all their pseudo products and this truly works, and cooks can’t defeat it—it would be a game changer for us,” and that sentiment was echoed by Allegan County Sheriff Blaine Koops.

Perrigo’s ultimate goal would be to create a pseudoephedrine product that was not restricted by the tracking system, one that cannot be used at all for cooking meth. Needham said Perrigo did not invest in the Tarex technology with the assumption that the product was already proven at that level.

Needham said companies have been approaching Perrigo with products making similar claims since the 1990s.

“We felt this was a very interesting technology that might very well have potential to be applied to a broader range of products,” Needham said. “We’ll continue to work towards the possibility of having this be purely OTC.

“We’re excited and hopeful it leads to a lot of new products.”

