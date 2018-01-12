Perrigo names new CEO as Hendrickson retires

Perrigo Company plc has appointed Uwe Röhrhoff as president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 15.

He will succeed John T. Hendrickson, who is retiring.

Röhrhoff was the CEO of international pharmaceutical manufacturer Gerresheimer AG and spent 25 years with that company.

Perrigo board chairman Laurie Brlas highlighted Röhrhoff’s experience at Gerresheimer.

“Uwe’s transformative strategic vision and focus on operational excellence enhanced the company’s leading market positions and created significant value for shareholders of approximately 225 percent in total shareholder return as CEO,” Brlas said. “We are confident that his leadership style and industry, financial and operational expertise are the right fit for Perrigo.”

He began at Gerresheimer in 1991 and advanced to ultimately head its U.S. subsidiary and led multiple business units before spending the last seven years as CEO. He retired in August.

Röhrhoff said, “I am excited for the opportunity at Perrigo... I have long admired Perrigo’s operational excellence and its mission to deliver high-quality, affordable healthcare products that improve the lives of patients and families.”

Hendrickson will resign as CEO and board member Jan. 15 and will remain with the company until March 15 as part of the transition.

Brlas said, “We are grateful to John for his passionate leadership and contributions to the company over the past 28 years. John has been a trusted leader, a great colleague, and a friend to many, and we value his continued guidance as Uwe transitions into his new role.”