Perrigo donates $650,000 to Allegan General Hospital for CT scanner

John Hendrickson, CEO of Perrigo Company presented a check for $650,000 to Allegan General Hospital on Aug. 30 for the purchase of a new GE Revolution CT scanner for the radiology department.

“This is the largest gift Perrigo has given any one organization,” said Jenifer Garcia, the hospital foundation executive director. “And it’s the largest one gift the hospital has received.”

A computed tomography or CAT scan produces multiple cross-sectional images of internal organs, bones, soft tissue and blood vessels and provides greater detail than traditional X-rays. With a CT scanner, radiologists can more easily diagnose problems such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, appendicitis, trauma and musculoskeletal disorders.

While the hospital has a CT scanner, the new one brings the hospital up to speed with technology.

“The new CT scanner will significantly enhance the quality of care for our patients through improved speed, image resolution, and processing power,” said Jerry Barbini, president and CEO of Allegan General Hospital. “This gift will impact more than 3,000 patients every year and provide quality care close to home.”

Throughout its history, the Perrigo Charitable Foundation has provided financial support for Allegan General Hospital initiatives, including helping to establish the hospital’s new Cancer Care and Infusion Center and newly renovated Endoscopy Suite.

“Perrigo and its foundation’s goals are to enhance the health, well-being and education of individuals and families in communities that we serve,” Hendrickson said. “And perhaps nothing is more important to us than providing much needed funds that help support health care initiatives that affect our own employees and those in the community.

The new GE Revolution CT scanner will cut the scan time from 1 to 3 minutes down to 10 seconds. The new scanner will have more detectors which result in significantly higher resolution images and radiologists will have to wait only10 minutes for an image to process instead of about 45 to 60 minutes to be ready for review.

Barbini said the scanner will be installed this winter. An open house will be offered to the public.

