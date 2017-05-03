Home / investigation / Perrigo dislcoses investigation

Perrigo dislcoses investigation

May 3, 2017 - 08:12

Perrigo Company announced Tuesday evening, May 2, that search warrants were executed at the company's corporate offices associated with an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division related to drug pricing in the pharmaceutical industry. As has been previously disclosed by a number of companies, the Antitrust Division has been looking at industry-wide pricing practices. Perrigo is taking this investigation seriously and is cooperating with the appropriate authorities, according to a press release.

