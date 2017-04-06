Perrigo Co.’s warehouse project delayed for a year

Perrigo Company is putting aside construction plans for its proposed new warehouse and distribution center for at least a year.

Allegan Township supervisor Steve Schulz said Monday, April 3, that Perrigo officials had announced that current restructuring plans were necessitating the change.

“Things have changed a little bit,” Schulz said. “The good news is they did vote to purchase the property.”

That land is a 60-acre site adjacent to Allegan city’s Highland Business Park, just north of the Allegan County Area Technical and Education Center. Perrigo also intends to purchase 5 acres of adjacent land in the industrial park giving it access to its other distribution center there and M-222.

The main site will be bought from the Allegan Area Educational Service Agency, which is using the money expected from that sale to fund in part its own, ongoing expansion project.

Perrigo’s proposed facility will be a 600,000-square-foot building that will operate 24 hours daily. The project is estimated to cost $31.2 million.

The township agreed Monday night to delay submitting a tax abatement to the state for the building. Termed an Industrial Facilities Exemption Certificate, the agreement cuts in half the tax burden on the taxable value of the finished building for 10 years.

In exchange, Perrigo has commited to transferring 80 employees into the facility and adding at least 96 more. Perrigo has already said it expects to add 120 to 200 more jobs at the warehouse in 10 years; the agreement commits them to 80 percent of that minimum added 120 jobs.

Finally, if, after 10 years, Perrigo has added the full 120-job minimum, the township agreed to extend the tax abatement two more years.

Schulz said he was informed that Perrigo now intends to develop the site itself. It had been seeking a partner to finance the project, and Perrigo intended to lease the building long-term.

Schulz said, “Hopefully it still moves forward next year, because I know they are offering buyouts to many employees at this point in time.”

Asked to confirm the offers, a Perrigo spokesman said the company was in the process of optimizing its cost structure, as previously announced in November 2016. That announcement came in the wake of the company’s effort to shrug off a hostile buyout from competitor Mylan.

“Perrigo is taking actions to yield $130 million in annual savings by 2018,” Perrigo said in a statement. “Included in this effort is an estimated 14-percent global workforce reduction of non-production jobs. Some of this impact has been and will be absorbed by not filling open positions, a Voluntary Early Retirement plan in the U.S., as well as other initiatives.”

It said U.S. employees were offered early retirement incentives in late January.

“Eligible employees included U.S. exempt and non-exempt employees who were either 50 years or older with 10 years of service or 55 years or older with five years of service,” it said. “The company remains deeply committed to all its employees, the ongoing support it provides to the entire west Michigan region and to providing ‘Quality Affordable Healthcare Products’ to its customers and consumers around the globe.”

It said Perrigo is proceeding to secure the land for the distribution center “to preserve our flexibility in meeting our potential future business needs.”

Board trustee Jim Connell said this was a good sign.

“I think Perrigo’s got a strong commitment to the Allegan community,” Connell said. “I think they’ve just got some housekeeping to do from all the purchasing they did in the last 10 years; they’re divesting in some areas.”

