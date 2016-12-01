Home / News / People Helping People will break ground for Linking Center in Pullman

People Helping People will break ground for Linking Center in Pullman

December 1, 2016 - 09:41

Charity nonprofit People Helping People announced there will be a public ground breaking Friday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. for a project called The Linking Center in Pullman.

According to a press release, “The Linking Center will provide a safe environment for children and adults to grow, witness God’s love, have a sense of belonging, and learn to make positive choices.”

Children will be able to meet up with adult mentors, and the facility will provide a place to have programs that promote family values.

“This building will provide a place where both children and adults will learn self-worth. The environment will facilitate long-term and -range programming,” the release said. “The center is a vital part of the progress needed here to begin unchanging this community and its future from the bondage of poverty. The next generation to change this community is the local youth.

“Therefore, People Helping People will invest time, monies and facility in changing the upcoming generation. This will provide a venue for hope, hands on learning, children and adults to witness God’s love for this community.”

.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
231 Trowbridge St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 417
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-685-9571

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here