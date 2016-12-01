People Helping People will break ground for Linking Center in Pullman

Charity nonprofit People Helping People announced there will be a public ground breaking Friday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. for a project called The Linking Center in Pullman.

According to a press release, “The Linking Center will provide a safe environment for children and adults to grow, witness God’s love, have a sense of belonging, and learn to make positive choices.”

Children will be able to meet up with adult mentors, and the facility will provide a place to have programs that promote family values.

“This building will provide a place where both children and adults will learn self-worth. The environment will facilitate long-term and -range programming,” the release said. “The center is a vital part of the progress needed here to begin unchanging this community and its future from the bondage of poverty. The next generation to change this community is the local youth.

“Therefore, People Helping People will invest time, monies and facility in changing the upcoming generation. This will provide a venue for hope, hands on learning, children and adults to witness God’s love for this community.”