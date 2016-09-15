Peek at the Past: Allegan County Fair visitors have come and gone for 164 years

The first fair in Allegan County was in 1853 at the Allegan County Court House, which was also the Baptist church. It moved to “the flats” the following year. With the all-American pastime continually growing almost every year since, 2015 was the first year the fair broke the 300,000 mark for attendance. While 2016 is shaping up to be another great year, here are a few things that happened in years past.

1889: Lights and Houdini

The Allegan County Fair was the first and only fair in Michigan to hold an evening fair. It was quite an attraction with the grounds and buildings lit with 2,000-candlepower arc lamps. The current was furnished through the village from the Trowbridge Dam. Headline attractions included The Great Houdini and the Wonderful Douglas, who buried a man alive and kept him buried all three days of the fair.

1967: The Three Stooges

The main attraction before the grandstand Friday and Saturday nights will be the “Three Stooges,” whose slapstick comedy involves such name calling as “knucklehead, wise guy and nitwit.” Larry, Moe and Curly’s television comedies and movies have made them famous throughout the world. They will be presented in a musical revue, featuring other variety acts and the music of Jimmy Featherstone and his orchestra.

1973: Best fair in the state

In 1973, the fair went from six to nine days and nights. Allegan County Fair president Weldon Rumery and his group of officers won the John Reid Memorial Trophy, which judged the Allegan County Fair to be “The Outstanding County Fair in the State of Michigan.” (Later, USA Today named it the most popular county fair in Michigan). Maxine Hartwell, 19, of Otsego was also a big winner with the fair still giving away cars. She won a 1974 Chevy Vega and will get the car as soon as it becomes available.

2015: Fair breaks 300,000 mark

The fair broke an all-time high attendance record with 302,000. The 4-H Livestock Auction brought in $652,000, nearing its all-time record of $677,000 in 2014.

2016 The fair continues...

Thursday is Veterans’ Day with veterans admitted free, including parking, until 8 p.m. The draft horse halter class is at 9 a.m. in Weldon Rumery Arena and the youth dog show is at 5 p.m. on the hilltop. Finals for the “Show Us Your Talent” contest is at 6 p.m. The Flying Star Rodeo puts on a free grandstand show at 7 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 16, Rascal Flats Rhythm & Roots performs as the featured grandstand entertainment at 7 p.m.

The last day of the 164th annual Allegan County Fair is Saturday, Sept. 17. The Youth Western Horse Show is at 9 a.m. in the Flats and the Youth All Around Showmanship Contest is at 4 p.m. in the Weldon Rumery Arena. The State Championship Demolition Derby is at 6:30 p.m. For tickets call (888) 673-6501 or visit www.allegancountyfair.com.

There was “no horsing around” at the 1973 fair when these two hogs were hitched to a farm wagon to make a unique sight circling the fairgrounds each day at 10, 2 and 7. Pictured are fair president Weldon Rumery and John Gurtner of Fremont, Ind., with “Big Red” weighing in at 500 pounds and “Jerry” at 400 lbs. (File photo) Above is the main entrance in 1953.