Pedestrian injured crossing M-89

A 10-year-old Allegan boy was struck by a car on M-89 at around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, while trying to cross from Family Dollar to Burrito Boss.

He suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Bronson Hospital.

The boy darted into the car after the driver thought he had stopped to wait before following two friends crossing ahead of him.

After he struck the vehicle, he ran to a culvert on the shoulder of the road.

No at-fault citations were issued, according to Allegan County Sheriff’s department.