Pedestrian injured in crash

November 18, 2016 - 12:28

ALLEGAN-A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle in the City of Allegan on Thursday, Nov. 17, at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Western Avenue near Sherman Street.
A 28-year-old male ran into the path of a minivan driven by a 16-year-old female, according to a press release by the Allegan City Police Department.
The male suffered head injuries and was transported to Allegan General Hospital. He was then flown by Aero Med to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
The crash happened in front of several businesses near the intersection and involved closing the roadway during the investigation. The Allegan County Sheriff's Department assisted with traffic control as well as accident reconstruction.
No new information regarding the pedestrian's medical condition is known at this time, according to police.
 

