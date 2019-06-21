Paws With A Cause invites public to celebrate 40 years

WAYLAND—Forty years ago, a man named Mike Sapp, decided to help a

friend live more independently. Marty Jansen and his wife, Dianne, are both

deaf and were about to adopt a young deaf child. Their hope was that Sapp

would train their dog to alert them to important noises, like a baby crying.

From there, Paws With A Cause was founded.

Paws With A Cause went on to not only train hearing dogs, but service dogs,

seizure response dogs, and service dogs for children with autism as well.

This year, PAWS is celebrating their 40th anniversary and is inviting the

public to join them at their National Headquarters on Saturday, June 22 from

11-2 for an open house at 4646 Division Ave. S.

Attendees will be able to tour all three buildings on the PAWS campus, see

assistance dog demonstrations, meet PAWS Clients and hear their stories, see

a PAWS surgical room and their newly renovated grooming room, learn more

about becoming a PAWS Dog Volunteer, bring children to the art and activity

center, purchase PAWS Swag, and much more.

And yes, there will be dogs for the public to pet.

There is no RSVP necessary. For more information on the event visit,

www.pawswithacause.org/40