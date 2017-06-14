Pavers get a jump on township road work

Road work in Allegan Township is well under way.

The township budgeted more than $400,000 for repaving projects and maintenance work in this year’s budget. Supervisor Steve Schulz said at the township board’s June 5 meeting there had been early progress already.

“It’s kind of unusual that we’re starting to get some asphalting done,” Schulz said. “122nd Avenue is actually finished. “Generally speaking, we don’t get our asphalting done until around August or September.”

He said there was no particular reason for the trend or this year’s anomaly; it just came down to how the jobs were scheduled by the Allegan County Road Commission and the contractors involved.

That was an approximately $230,000 project to resurface 122nd Avenue between 26th to 28th streets.

Schulz said, “Pretty expensive job; asphalt isn’t cheap... There was $29,000 added to it to cover making sure the shoulders out there are big enough the way we want.”

Where the topography and money permit, Allegan Township generally pays to create wide, paved shoulders to accommodate bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

Schulz also said the road commission’s work along Monroe Road, a primary road maintained by the county, had been redone at no extra cost.

Road commission managing director Larry Brown said the chip and fog seal had been put down later in the fall than was preferable. Cooler temperatures, wetter weather and the shade between 48th Street and M-89 combined to prevent the mixture from staying in place.

The hot weather recently has caused the coating to “flush” or bleed through. Brown said it was not uncommon and the company that did the work provides the county with a supply of fine sand to apply in these situations to help soak up the tar.

Road commission highway engineer Craig Atwood said, “We’re trying to keep up with it in several parts of the county; we’ve got guys monitoring it.”

He said putting down the sand was all the county could do until the mixture sets in. Pavement temperatures nearing 130 degrees were making that difficult.

“There’s quite a bit of this up around the Dorr area,” he said.

He said crews had been out all weekend and many times early in the week.

Those with concerns about the coating spattering onto their vehicles may contact the road commission at (269) 673-2184.

“The contractor should be able to clean it,” Brown said.

Remaining township projects include: 1.6 miles of chip seal and fog coating, 1.49 miles of crack sealing, and resurfacing work along Riverbend Drive, Oriole Drive, 29th Street and Northview Lane.