Painted stone hunters asked to respect property

While the Allegan City Council praised “Allegan Sticks and Stones” for bringing happy families downtown to hunt or hide painted rocks, Mayor Rachel McKenzie requested that those participating respect property rights.

“There’s been some property issues, like flowers being damaged when foraging through them to find rocks,” McKenzie said.

While everyone on the council was excited about the Facebook group bringing families downtown to post their finds or what they’ve hidden, a reminder was requested to respect other’s property while doing it.

Even State Rep. Mary Whiteford said she was impressed by all the foot traffic coming downtown to partake in ‘sticks and stones.’ Adding in Allegan’s new zip line, she said, “Something right is going on in Allegan.”

Meagen Moyer, who works at Dawson Elementary School, brought the Sticks and Stones movement to Allegan by starting a Facebook page to post pictures of the painted stones she, her three boys, and friends hide in easy-to-find places around town for others to hunt.

In a little over a week’s time, the Facebook page has grown from 500 members in its first week to over 2,000 a few weeks later.

When a stone is found, the finder is asked to post a picture of themself with the stone, or just the stone, and where it was located. Finders may keep the stone or hide it in a new location. Clues to the stone’s whereabouts can be posted or not.

Anyone is welcome to paint stones to hide and join in the game by writing on the back of the rock “find us on Facebook at Allegan sticks and stones.”

While it is great outdoor fun, please be respectful of your surroundings and don’t disrupt property.

