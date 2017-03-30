Overnight wastewater deliveries will continue

Allegan’s Wastewater Plant at the end of North Street will not restrict night time receiving hours for industrial waste after city council members perceived that the initial problem was taken care of.

Dozens of Allegan residents asked the city to reduce the loud truck traffic in the middle of the night on its way to the city’s wastewater plant after signing a petition to restrict hours to daytime deliveries.

However, after studying traffic patterns, city manager Joel Dye gave a report at the March 27 council meeting saying police reported no noise and a top truck speed of 19 mph.

“Seventeen of the 26 addresses on the petition have no night time traffic and 21 of the 40 names on the petition have no night time traffic,” he said. “They are at the other end of North Street or on a street the trucks do not pass directly in front of.”

Over the past month, septage receiving received 153 loads or five loads average per day; 102 (66 percent) were delivered between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. or an average of 3.3 per day; 67 (44 percent) loads were delivered between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. or an average of 2.2 per day.

The area immediately to the east of the plant is zoned manufacturing and North Street is classified as a truck route.

Plant superintendent Doug Sweeris said if the haulers were limited to no deliveries after 8 p.m. they wouldn’t deliver anymore because they do not get product until after 4 p.m. and then every couple of hours after that. He said the septage deliveries bring in about $53,000 a month, which helps to pay the bills.

The main issue that started the complaint was after two truck drivers parked in the street to talk to one another, he said. That issue has been taken care of after informing drivers that street parking was unacceptable.

Sweeris said he has not heard any complaints since talking with the waste haulers although he had not heard any complaints before the city received the petition.

What he had heard were complaints by the truck drivers who had been blocked in at the plant by angry residents and cussed out.

At the March 13 meeting, North Street resident Frank Schneider said he had stood in the road to slow down drivers; the police were called; and drivers agreed to slow down. However, the large vacuum trucks sitting in front of his house, using their air brake and honking at each other were now keeping his children awake at night.

Council member Mike Manning said it sounded as though corrective action had been taken and the problem was now solved. The council voted unanimously to maintain 24-hour deliveries.

