One person dies in Wayland fire

January 4, 2018 - 16:52
Virginia Ransbottom, Staff Writer

One person died in a mobile home fire Tuesday, Jan. 2, shortly before 9:40 a.m. at Rabbit River Estates on Homer Drive, east of Wayland.

Wayland Fire Chief Joe Miller said when firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed. After the fire was put out, the deceased was found in the kitchen.

The lone occupant of the home owned dogs; however, they were believed to be staying elsewhere at the time of the incident, according to Miller.

The fire completely gutted the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Michigan State Police and fire chief were still on the scene and were not releasing the name of the victim.

Wayland Fire Department was also assisted by Yankee Springs and Leighton fire departments, Wayland EMS and Allegan County Sheriff’s Department.

