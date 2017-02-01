One dead, one injured in shooting/suicide incident

DORR TWP.—Allegan County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Dorr Township residence on 142nd Avenue around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a caller reported a domestic violence situation involving three family members escalated to a shooting and an apparent suicide.

Initial investigation and interviews indicate a domestic violence argument between brothers and a step- father escalated when one of the brothers entered a separate upstairs residence and obtained a rifle. That subject returned to the downstairs residence and discharged the rifle, which caused non-life threatening injury to the step-father. The suspect in the shooting then turned the weapon on himself.

The suspect, in his 20s, is believed to have died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound according to the witnesses and the initial scene investigation.

Deputies and investigators have been busy interviewing witnesses and processing the scene for evidence. This is still an active investigation and all the details are not yet available for release. Details could change as all the evidence is collected and the Medical Examiner's Office completes their portion of the investigation.

