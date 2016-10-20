Old Allegan bank building survived fire, many owners

A yellowed letter, dated July 3, 1933, from Allegan State Savings Bank was recently sent to the news office by 90-year-old Allegan resident Carrie Nielsen who kept it tucked away with other old letters and World War II ration books of her relatives.

The letter is historically significant in that it announced the bank survived the Great Depression and would reopen July 5, after reorganizing as a federally licensed and insured bank.

The reorganization came on the heels of the Bank Holiday of 1933, that shut down the banking system to take the industry off the gold standard, create the Emergency Banking Act and 100-percent deposit insurance. As a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the letter to bank depositors sought to restore trust in the banking system by guaranteeing bank deposits. Prior to the FDIC, depositors were creating bank runs by withdrawing their assets in fear of bank failures—which caused further bank failures.

The stock market had crashed in 1929 and by 1933 the value of stock on the New York Stock Exchange was less than a fifth of what it had been at its peak in 1929.

About 9,000 banks failed during the decade of the 30s. It’s estimated that 4,000 banks failed during 1933 alone and depositors saw $140 billion disappear through those bank failures.

“It was a horrific time,” said Nielsen choking back tears.

Although she was only 7 years old at the time, she vividly remembered sharing food with neighbors who had nothing to eat and hushed sacrifices that were made to put food on the table.

The yellowed letter, signed by bank president Earl W. DeLano, said, “All assets retained in the bank are sound and are carried at their market value. In other words, the facts of depression have been squarely faced and all depreciation taken, with assets written down to present day values.

“This bank stands upon a sound foundation, facing the future with confidence and ready and willing to serve the people of this community.”

The letterhead said, “Allegan State Savings Bank, oldest bank in Allegan County, established 1860.”

That’s the year Abraham Lincoln was elected president and the country was headed towards civil war. Started by Augustus Butler as a private bank, in the years that followed, he took on a partner, Horace Peck of Richland who was eventually his successor.

From the year 1873, the bank was known as the Allegan City Bank. In 1874, Peck built and moved into the building that still stands at the corner of Hubbard and Brady streets.

It is one of the few buildings that survived the big fire of 1884, when more than 40 downtown businesses burned to the ground. Firewalls stopped the blaze at the Allegan City Bank building and along with shifting winds; the bank and the Chaffee House, a full-block hotel at 135, 145 and 149 Brady Street were spared. (Although the Chaffee House burned in 1902, cement blocks and iron fronts survived.

The year 1884 was also the year J.W. Chaddock and Hiram DeLano purchased the bank from Peck. In 1905, the bank was incorporated as the Allegan State Savings Bank. In 1910, Earl DeLano joined his father at the bank as cashier. In 1911, the first floor of the three-story brick building was extensively remodeled with the interior covered with Grecian marble and the front faced with Bedford limestone, which is why it became known as “the bank with the stone front.” A photo of the interior showed brass spittoons placed at each teller’s barred windows.

DeLano made vice-president in 1917 and president in 1921, the year his father died. That’s also the year Earl retained ownership from his parents of the DeLano Mansion, now a beautiful Victorian style historic bed and breakfast on Cutler Street.

According to the history of the mansion, Earl’s parents purchased the mansion, sold it to their son, then bought it back, doing this several times to create the appearance that the Allegan State Savings Bank was a secure and well-run bank.

In 1938, the First State Bank merged with the older bank and the name of the merged banks changed to the Allegan State Bank.

In 1960, the third story was taken off and a marble front applied, making it no longer recognizable as the building it started out to be. Some of the Grecian marble installed in 1911 was used as windowsills. The open air interior saw the removal of barred teller windows and the spittoons were replaced with industrial sized ashtrays. The new loan office once provided space for a millinery, barbershop, pharmacy and mortician’s office.

Earl remained the president of the bank until 1964, when it merged with First National Bank and Trust of Kalamazoo. Then he was named vice-president. He died in 1977 at the age of 91.

Nielson, who saved the 83-year-old letter for much of its years, said DeLano was funny, sometimes with a dry sense of humor, and helped a lot of people in town.

He was on the Allegan County Fair board for 60 years, the Allegan General Hospital board for 30 years, founded DeLano Services which made standardized forms for more efficient banking and was a founder of the Allegan County Community Foundation.

“He had his hands into everything,” Nielson said with a chuckle.

Although the bank was the oldest in Allegan, it shouldn’t be confused with first. In 1837, two state banks were established in Allegan County—one in Allegan and one in Singapore—now a ghost town near Saugatuck. Both practiced “wildcat banking.” They were banks that printed their own money and said to be named for setting up offices in areas so rural as to only be populated by wildcats, which discouraged customers seeking to redeem the bills.

The money was backed only by personal credit of the stockholders and on highly inflated real estate values of the Allegan Company. Chartered under state law but not federally regulated, bank examiners would ride horseback to remote areas to make sure the banks had at least one-third the percentage of gold and silver on hand to cover the circulating bank notes. Bank president Alexander Ely did not have enough to cover both banks.

When Allegan bank received warnings from nearby towns of the examiner’s visit, the two banks would pool their money together at the first stop in Allegan. After the inspection, the banker in Allegan arranged to get the bank examiner drunk to delay his visit to Singapore, and the bag of money would be rushed to Singapore bank before the inspector could arrive.

Those banks only lasted about a year before their collapse.

With Allegan’s oldest bank under ownership of First National Bank, it changed its name to First of America Bank around 1983. In 1998, it was sold to National City Bank and in May of 2007, it abandoned the black marble fronted building downtown for a new building on Marshall Street with an attached drive through window. Previously, the Village Java coffee drive through in the Village Market parking lot served as the bank’s drive through.

National City Bank went up for sale after untenable loan losses during the subprime mortgage crisis. With collapsing values of fraudulent mortgage values, it seems the lesson of Wildcat banking went unheeded.

PNC bought the bank in 2010 and today remains in the building on East M-89 (Marshall Street).

In 2013, the city of Allegan purchased the old bank building. This year it was sold to Hartman Insurance Agency who will be expanding their business and offering new life to the bank. Currently working with the city’s Economic Development Corporation and Downtown Development Authority, the agency is developing a new design plan for the building’s next chapter.