No one injured in Monterey Twp. blaze

A rental home in Monterey Township was destroyed by fire on Sunday, Dec. 18. The occupants were not at home when the blaze started.

Hopkins Area Fire Department was called to the scene in the 2900 block of 30th Street just south of 130th Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. When they arrived, heavy smoke was billowing from the structure and fire was located in the basement, first floor and second floor.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using 3,200 gallons of water and left the scene after battling the blaze for three hours of frigid cold weather, according to Hopkins fire chief Tim McKinnon. Allegan County Sheriff’s Department blocked intersections while Allegan Fire District and Salem Township Fire Department assisted firefighters.

A neighbor opened a pole barn to let emergency responders warm themselves. CD’s Quik Mart and Hopkins Christian Reformed Church provided food.

No injuries occurred due to the fire, which is still under investigation and believed to have started in the basement. McKinnon said a couple of rooms were not destroyed by fire, but whatever was salvageable would be smoke damaged.

