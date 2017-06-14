No injuries in Allegan garage fire

ALLEGAN-A fire at 215 Jackson St. in Allegan was contained to the garage after Allegan Fire District arrived around 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, to find flames shooting through the garage roof and side wall.

A neighbor's home to the east suffered melted siding with the wind blowing in that direction. A few explosions occurred in the garage because of fireworks stored there, said fire chief Nick Brink.

The cause is yet to be determined. The rest of the home was saved although it may have some smoke damage. The home belongs to Michelle and Clair Greenway. No injuries were reported from the fire although firefighters were also battling 90 degree heat. Hopkins Area Fire Department assisted at the scene.