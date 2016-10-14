No forgiveness yet

The victim of a home invasion whose dogs were also killed faced one of those responsible in Allegan County Circuit Court before he was sent to prison.

Michael Joseph-Otis Mills, 36, of Grand Haven was sent to prison for 12 years after pleading guilty earlier this year to one count of home invasion and one count of killing animals. He was arrested in April and charged with five after he and two other people broke into a woman’s home in Clyde Township and held her down while they killed her two dogs as part of a robbery.

The victim spoke Monday, Oct. 3, at a sentencing hearing in Allegan County Circuit Court.

“I do have some things to say to Mr. Mills,” she said. “I laid in bed last night thinking about this, but that’s the last time I’ll do that.”

The victim said that despite her Christian beliefs, she wasn’t able to forgive Mills yet. He interjected to say “I’m sorry” but was admonished by the judge not to speak during this portion of the sentencing.

Her dogs, she said, weren’t attack dogs in any sense and she believes Mills choose to target her because she’d said something about him that offended him at some point.

“You need to get clean, sober and get some serious time in,” the victim said. “I don’t have any sympathy for you. I have a lot of sympathy for your family.”

She said that included she’d heard Mills’ son had been taunted at school for his father being a “dog killer.”

Mills objected at that point, asking how she could talk about his kid, but was again silenced by the judge.

The victim said her faith told her forgiveness would come, but not yet.

She also said Mills was lucky to not be here facing a murder charge, because she believed he’d been out of control and angry on the day.

“I think you’d have taken that knife you stabbed in my dogs, into their legs and in their head, I believe you would have done the same to my husband if he’d been there,” she said.

Allegan County assistant prosecutor Judith Kasson said Mills had gone into the house with a weapon for one reason: to use it.

“These animals weren’t guard dogs,” she said. “He could have run away if he were really afraid of these dogs.”

Mills’ attorney, Matt Antkoviak, pointed out his client had been in trouble back in 2003, but since then had not been in contact with the criminal justice system.

“At the time he was addicted to prescription pain medications and that got out of control and led to this incident.”

Mills said, “I just want her to know I apologize.”

He said the home invasion and animal killing wasn’t like him.

“I’m a decent person and these drugs just took over my world,” he said. “I apologize.”

Before Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker handed down her sentence, she emphasized the seriousness of having someone come into your home, hold you down and kill your pets with a knife in front of you.

She sentenced Mills to 145 months to 20 years in prison, with credit for 170 days already served. She ordered him to pay $6,900 in restitution, though the victim had 60 days to explain why it should be more and didn’t assess court costs so all Mills’ money could go to restitution.

The hearing began with the court ruling on several offense variables that determine how long of a sentenced the advisory sentencing guidelines are. After a number of rulings from the Bakker, the guidelines stayed unchanged as to the total range suggested.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of armed robbery, an assault charge and one of two animal killing charges in exchange for a guilty plea.

One of Mills’ co-defendants, Jamie Lynn McDonald, was sentenced in September.

