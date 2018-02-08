No charges for Sandy Pines staff in death of trapped cat

No criminal charges will be sought after a cat was found frozen to death in a live trap at Sandy Pines Recreational Community last month.

A member of Sandy Pines spotted the cat Jan. 25, and her friend called the authorities.

With no evidence and no witnesses to corroborate any individual setting the trap, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office declined to press charges against any of the park rangers and, on Feb. 6, the county prosecutor’s office agreed.

The campground member posted the picture of the cat to Facebook with the claim that it had frozen to death and that park staff do not check the traps often enough.

Mel Brummel has been the director of security at Sandy Pines since October and said the park had been dealing with a feral cat population.

“Because of the rural environment, a lot of cats are dropped off in that area and not cared for,” Brummel said. “That’s why we’ve had a problem with them, and we catch and bring them to the animal shelter.”

The park’s official response denied the allegations.

An animal control officer recovered the trap and animal; in inspecting all of the other traps in the park he could find, no other animals were in any traps.

The police report details sheriff’s Capt. Chris Kuhn’s investigation, including a variety of interviews with park members and Sandy Pines staff.

In the report, Brummel told police he’d seen a cat in the trap on Jan. 20, and, when the animal shelter said it could not accept it, had released it in the wild.

The report does say there is a security camera that shows the dumpster near where the trap was found, but that “there is a large uncovered area which would easily allow someone to walk into the frame, behind the dumpster, and handle the trap or a cat... without being seen by the camera.”

Because of that, the police did not review a month’s worth of footage, though Sandy Pines offered the video footage.

Kuhn said Tuesday, “Although every effort was made to identify a particular responsible person, the investigation was unable to identify one person solely responsible for not tending to or checking the trap in an appropriate time frame.”

Kuhn did say he hopes Sandy Pines adjusts its informal policy of how it sets and monitors live traps, and that he made numerous comments about that to the camp’s administration and Brummel.

“Obviously, there’s a problem with their procedure,” Kuhn said. “What they’re doing isn’t good enough.”

The Allegan County News reached out to the Facebook account that posted the pictures but did not hear back by press deadline.

Sandy Pines, 2745 136th Ave., Hopkins, sits on 800 acres near Monterey Lake and has campsites, an 18-hole golf course, swimming and a variety of other vacation activities.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.