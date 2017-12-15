Newspaper office, other shops open for Stocking Hop

Festive Fridays on Dec. 15 will feature a Stocking Hop.

Bring the children downtown with their Christmas stockings and get them filled up with candy by going door-to-door to participating businesses.

Stocking decorating will be at the Welcome Center on Brady Street. Children are also encouraged to bring their own stocking from home, although stockings are not required. A list of participating businesses will be available.

The Allegan County News will be among those businesses staying open late and handing out candy—and, in our case, a special coupon—for the Stocking Hop, so stop by and check out our new office at 241 Hubbard St., right across the street from Chemical Bank.

Santa Claus will be at City Hall taking Christmas wishes and free horse-drawn wagon rides will be loading at Country House Furniture on Trowbridge Street.

And for next week: The final Festive Friday is “Home for the Holidays” on Dec. 22, from 5 p.m. to midnight at participating bars and restaurants. Bring family, relatives and friends downtown for a hometown Christmas full of food and beverage specials, twinkling lights, the clippety clop of horses and other merry spirit making.

Free Christmas movies at The Regent Theatre include “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Dec 15 and “White Christmas on Dec. 22.” Both shows are at 4 p.m