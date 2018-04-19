New Wayland event center struggles with parking spots

A new business in an old facility is struggling to come up with adequate parking spaces for an occupancy permit.

The Lumberyard Events Center has been restoring the Smith Lumber and Coal barn on West Maple Street that has been part of Wayland’s history since 1898. It is being restored by the Shepherd family, who are salvaging the original lumber in the barn to create a historical events venue for wedding receptions and other gatherings.

The first event is scheduled for early May.

City manager Josh Eggleston said after walking the property, he found 52 parking spots along the Railroad Street side of the building, 10 on the Maple Street side, and agreements with Discount Bakery Equipment for 18 more spaces and Action Awning for 24 spaces.

Eggleston said with 100 spaces needed to accommodate a capacity of 300 people, the requirement could be met. He said the owners planned to lay concrete on the alley for handicap parking; parking blocks would be needed for spaces a minimum of 9-feet in width and to guide parking from extending into the road.

Eggleston said the owners would maintain areas by plowing, landscaping and taking care of erosion issues; vehicles would not be allowed in any lanes of travel and the special use permit could be revoked if standards weren’t met. He suggested a one-year parking contract on a review basis.

“After one year, if issues arise or neighbors complain, they could be required to provide an onsite parking lot,” Eggleston said.

While the venue has enough land for onsite parking, Eggleston said they wanted to use it for outdoor seating.

Some neighbors previously presented concerns that parking near the intersection of West Maple and Railroad streets causes sight obstructions to traffic when trying to turn.

Council member Rick Mathis said he did not approve of businesses outside the central business district subsidizing the parking requirement with on-street parking or with an agreement with neighbors.

“Why allow for them if not anybody else?” Mathis asked. “It sets a precedent outside the ordinance and that’s when your planning goes away.”

Eggleston said the previous business and surrounding businesses have historically used the areas in question for parking.

Mayor Pro-Tem Jennifer Antel said she thought using another business’s parking in off hours when it was not being used was a creative use of space. While she did not like the idea of parking up and down the road, she was a fan of using existing space instead of building another parking lot.

Tracy Bivins said Salvino’s Restaurant also has an agreement for overflow parking with another business; however, Lisa Banas wanted to see a signed agreement with the local businesses and Lumberyard Events Center for use of their parking.

“What if they recant, then the city will look like the bad guy when a wedding can only have 100 people because there’s only 50 parking spaces,” she said.

While all agree the event center is a positive development for the city, the council wanted more answers from the owners who were not at the meeting. The one-year contract was tabled until the next council meeting May 7, for the owners to be present to answer questions.

