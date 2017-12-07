New Wayland city manager starts Feb. 4

Josh Eggleston of Durand, Wis. has been selected as Wayland’s new city manager. He will start in his new position on Feb. 5, 2018, after giving a 60 day notice to his current employer, the City of Durand, Wis., where he is currently the city administrator, clerk and treasurer.

His starting salary will be $82,500.

Eggleston went to Grand Rapids Christian High School and on to college at the University of Kings College in Canada. He then was a summer intern for the Village of Sparta in 2005.

From January 2006 to April 2007, he served as village administrator of Thornville, Ohio, population 1,000.

From April 2001 to December 2008, Eggleston served as village administrator of Monroeville, Ohio, population 1,500.

From January 2008 to July 2013, he served as Rural Development Specialist for the Ohio Rural Community Assistance program, WSOS Community Action Agency in Fremont, Ohio.

Since June 2013, he as served in his current position in Durand, Wis., population 1,981.

Interim city manager Larry Nielsen said Eggleston is planning to move to Wayland for a long-term commitment. He will receive $5,000 for relocation costs.

The City of Wayland covered expenses for Eggleston’s flight to Wayland in time for Art Hop and to tour the city.

He was selected from three finalists on Saturday, Dec. 2, and confirmed he would be available for the position on Sunday, Dec. 3.

City Council members unanimously approved the job offer at their regular meeting Monday, Dec. 4. Eggleston’s benefits will be the same as city staff but with three extra days (15) of paid time off. He will also have access to a city vehicle for travel if one becomes available in the future. Using his own vehicle, he will have a $250 car allowance and be paid IRS mileage rates, 54 cents per business mile.

Audit report:

The 2016-17 audit was presented by Siegfried and Crandall PC showing the city with a general fund balance of nearly $1 million, which was 45 percent of expenditures. Assigned funds included $540,000 or 25 percent. Unassigned funds included $438,942 or 20 percent.

“Most cities are between 15 and 20 percent so Wayland’s better off than most cities in the state,” said Nielsen.

Nielsen said while many cities have unfunded Municipal Employees’ Retirement System pension liabilities, Wayland’s stood at 69 percent funded. With a goal of 80 percent or higher, he said the state changed calculating assumptions, therefore adding to contributions would easily meet that percentage.

In other highlights, the DDA was in a deficit last year, but had a $1,771 fund balance in 2017. The water fund had a $409,990 restricted balance and the sewer fund had a restricted balance of more than $1.3 million.

Other business:

•The DPW department received approval to sell the city’s old 1995 Case front-loader for the minimum bid of $20,000. The only other bid came in at $12,000. The new $167,209 front-loader will arrive this week in time for snow.

•Nielsen reported the old Clark gas station had sold to Calvary Church for $100 in a tax sale; however, that meant it may no longer be on the tax roll.

