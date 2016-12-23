New manager accepts key to city

Allegan’s new city manager Joel Dye signed an employment contract with the city on Dec. 16 during the city’s employee Christmas party at Griswold Auditorium and was given the keys to city hall.

Telling a little bit about himself, Dye said he was born and raised in Ohio, which is why he is a Buckeye, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan—and well adjusted to being ribbed about it in Michigan.

Dye said he grew up in the country outside in a small town about the size of Allegan and then moved to Muskegon in 1995 and went to college at Grand Valley State University for his bachelor’s degree in public administration.

His first job was as a county planner in Antrim County, which includes Torch Lake and the Village of Bellaire. After 14 months he was hired by the city of Holland and has worked his way up to community development and neighborhood services coordinator over the past 15 years.

“That department oversees planning and development activities, economic development programs, and code enforcement and inspections with a staff of 20,” Dye said.

He’s worked on additional high level property management projects, airport improvements, EDC grants, job creation and attraction and recently helped implement a half-million-dollar streetscape project in South Shore Village, a shopping district along the shores of Lake Macatawa.

He said Holland’s historic downtown went through a revitalization starting in the late 1980s, continuing through the 1990s and into the 2000s.

“I see the same things happening here,” he said. “There’s a lot of investment.”

While working for the city of Holland, Dye went back to school to get his master’s degree in public and nonprofit administration in hopes of pursuing a city manager position. When his youngest child went off to college, the time was right to grow his career. He thanked Allegan for offering him the opportunity.

While touring the city with interim city manager, police Chief Rick Hoyer, he was amazed at the people who waved and stopped to talk.

“It was a real sense of community that I’m excited to join,” he said. “Allegan has an amazing bone structure—the downtown, streets, buildings and the amount of water with the river running through it.”

Dye will be putting his home in Holland on the market and moving to Allegan with his wife who is a chemist at an environmental lab in Holland.

Both of their children are grown—the oldest attending Wayne State University and their youngest attending Carthage College in Wisconsin.

Besides being an avid sports fan in his spare time, he said he often drowns worms at a cabin on Osterhout Lake in Lee Township.

The first item on his agenda starting Jan. 3 will be to listen and engage himself in the community.

