New law may be DDA’s loss and library’s gain

Tax reforms allowing libraries across the state to have the option of participating in the capture of tax increment revenue passed the Senate last week in lame duck session.

The Michigan Library Association initiated Senate bills 619-624 to stop library resources from being drained and to use taxpayer money for the purposes determined by the voters when approving a millage for a library.

The bills exclude libraries from tax captures, including those under statutes that do not have provisions allowing libraries to opt-out, and be allowed to opt-in to tax captures if their boards or commissions consider it appropriate, according to the Senate Fiscal Agency.

The bills were not supported by the Michigan Municipal League and the Michigan Downtown Association sent emails to local municipalities saying the legislation blocks library millages from tax capture without sufficient consideration for a DDA’s current indebtedness or other obligations.

The MDA further stated that while supporting reasonable Tax Increment Financing reforms aimed at transparency and accountability, sweeping opt-outs for libraries would undermine the economic development needed to keep downtowns thriving, and to keep young talent in Michigan.

That email was discussed at the Allegan City Council meeting on Dec. 12. Allegan’s DDA receives $6,500 from the library millage tax capture for 2016-2017. For the same year, the DDA receives $130,000 from the city and $45,000 from the county. The DDA is indebted for two more years.

The bills passed the Senate last Thursday. State Rep. Mary Whiteford said she voted against them when they passed in the House.

“After careful consideration I voted no on Senate Bills 619-624," she said in an email. “The proposed reforms only address libraries and not the greater Tax Increment Financing issue. Many Tax Increment Plans have bonded to pay for the investment projects, and those bonds may be based on the capture of tax revenue from a library millage.

The Michigan Municipal League will be asking Gov. Rick Snyder to look at the negative impacts this legislation has on local economic development before he decides to sign or not to sign them in to law.

