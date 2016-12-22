New heads to go ‘under the bucket’ for Wings of Hope

There are three new faces for this year’s Ice Cold Splash for Cash fundraiser for Wings of Hope Hospice.

Allegan True Value Hardware owner Greg Tuffelmire, Sheriff Frank Baker and Allegan County Prosecutor Roberts Kengis will go under the bucket, as it were, for the fundraiser that picked up significant steam—or frost?—at the beginning of this year.

Dreamed up by Allegan veterinarian Jim Connell, it pits five people against each other to see who can raise the most money for Wings of Hope, a nonprofit that serves individuals in their final weeks and months of life. Buckets of ice water are then dumped on each of their heads at noon on Saturday, Jan. 1, at the Wings of Hope offices, 530 Linn St.

The last event raised more than $12,000.

Connell said he came up with the idea after seeing the viral internet ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. He switched it away from the sunny summer months to the frigid temperatures of New Year’s Day. It began as a friendly challenge between Connell and Allegan Township supervisor Steve Schulz to see who could raise more from people who wanted to see them go through with it.

Joining them will be Tuffelmire, Baker and Kengis, who will replace Allegan police Chief Rick Hoyer, Sheriff Blaine Koops and Allegan Fire District Chair Jon Cook, all unavailable for the next event.

Tuffelmire—“Mr. Snow”—will be in his element. The 1994 Allegan High School graduate and skier competed for many years in the Winter X-Games and a variety of other competitions. He won the 2003 World Sky Invitational for half-pipe and won Skiing Magazine’s “Slaying It” award in 2007.

He said he felt like he was slightly behind in the fundraising but not to count him out.

“Basically, folks are going to come to watch us all freeze,” Tuffelmire said. “It’s for a great cause. I don’t think anyone in the community hasn’t directly or indirectly been touched by this organization. That goes for friends and family of ours who used their services in their time of need to neighbors we have who volunteer their time there. It’s a community effort.

His message to the others in the challenge?

“Even though it’s cold outside, they’re about to get smoked,” he said.

Prosecutor Kengis—currently without a competition nickname—said he wasn’t exactly wild about getting ice water dumped on his head, but he’d try anything once to help a worthy cause.

“Wings of Hope provides such a great service for the community,” he said. “I know several in my family who have utilized it. They help the dying patient but they also help their family get through a difficult time.”

This won’t be the first bucket of ice water on his head; he participated in the ALS challenge. He’s also swum in triathlons.

“I was in the 2002 escape from Alcatraz triathlon, where you have to swim from there to shore,” Kengis said. “The water temp was 57 degrees at the time I swam.

“Admittedly, that’s cold water but it’s not ice water.”

Frank “The Snow Bank” Baker said he had no experience swimming in cold water or having it dumped on his head, but he was grateful to pitch in to help with the fundraising.

“Our family has experienced the services of Wings of Hope; when my wife’s father passed away, we were very grateful for what they had to offer. It’s an important part of our community,” Baker said.

He said he’ll be doing his best to bring in the cash, but Doc Connell was stiff competition.

As for concerns over dress code, he’s game.

“I was there last year and know there were some efforts to minimize the effects of the water,” he said, referring to the “controversies” of previous years when baseball caps or rain suits were worn. “This year, we’ll all be on the same playing field—or, I should say, the same ice rink.”

New

Connell said new this year will be a Bonus Bucket. Tickets will be sold raffle-style for the chance to douse one of the contestants one extra time.

“So, somebody’s going to get two dumpings,” Connell said. “But, anything raised by that raffle adds to that person’s total.”

He said everyone is invited Jan. 1 to see the ice water fall.

“We’re going to have a good time, all for a good cause,” he said. “We raised over $12,000 last time—it’s just an incredible testament to the giving from this community.

“Plus, there will be cookies and hot chocolate.”

The results of the fundraising will be totaled and announced in the Jan. 5 Allegan County News.

“And then there will be two to three weeks of the winner rubbing it in,” said Connell, who has been the top fundraiser both previous times.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.