New downtown Allegan streetscape plans unveiled

Designs for a new streetscape plan in downtown Allegan were presented to the public by Abonmarche consultants on Wednesday, Dec. 3, with a couple of options for the city and community to mull over.

With increased investment occurring as a result of riverfront development, a new streetscape is being sought to revitalize commercial opportunities, improve traffic flow and pedestrian accessibility and create a vibrant space with unique character for social activity.

Abonmarche, the firm that designed the riverfront improvements, were paid $47,000 from the DDA and City budgets for the design plans.

Services included a traffic study identifying traffic movements throughout the downtown and the impact of modifying one-ways and intersection re-alignments; a streetscape plan for replacing streets, sidewalks, trees and landscaping in the downtown; and road ratings using the PASER system and coring several areas to determine the existing road materials.

Through variations in parking, sidewalk widths and the inclusion of bumpouts, Option “A” would reduce existing parking spots from 510 to 457, while Plan “B” would reduce parking spots from 510 to 465.

Senior landscape architect Kathy Burczak said the parking loss was minimal and a parking analysis determined on the busiest days, city parking spots are only 60 percent utilized. The study did not include county parking areas.

“Those could be gone tomorrow,” said city manager Joel Dye. “We have no control over them.”

While a few people maintained that new tenant facilities coming to downtown would create a parking shortage and hinder renters, Ben Otis who is developing four apartments at 136 Brady Street said, “I know with our tenants, parking will not be a problem.”

Michelle Miersma of Lumberman Lofts said, “At night there is no one parking downtown.” Miersma is developing seven apartments at 118 Locust St.

Designated lots for overnight parking are at Cutler Street behind Country House Furniture, on Water Street between Myers Bumper to Bumper and the Perrigo Store and Hubbard Street behind The Regent Theatre. The lots are proposed to provide 222 spaces and the DDA is considering providing loading and unloading spaces.

Some of the highlights of the plans include:

• Realigning Hubbard Street further south to align with Jenner Driver (M-40) at Marshall Street (M-89), making Hubbard two-way for entering and exiting downtown and creating a park with the space vacated to enhance the main gateway to downtown Allegan.

• Reversing Trowbridge to a one-way street as an entry into downtown from M-89 instead of an exit.

• Locust Street becoming two-way with parallel parking in place of angle parking on both sides of the road. The configuration would reduce parking spaces from 42 to 27 but produce 18-foot-wide sidewalks with flush curbs. However, Option “B” was preferred by a few business owners at the meeting. It proposed a two-way street with angle parking on one side and parallel parking on the other, which would provide 13 feet of sidewalk space with flush curbs and reduce parking from 42 to 35 spaces.

• Enlarging the festival site area to include and extend the intersections of Hubbard, Locust and Brady streets. Make the curb level with streets, provide bump-out seating areas, gathering spaces, café seating and movable planters to block the streets for festivals.

• Closing the 2nd Street Bridge to traffic and turning it into a pedestrian park that extends almost to Brady Street leaving enough street parking for food vendor trucks. However, Option “B” received more approval by attendees who preferred making the bridge a one-way entering downtown only and eliminating the alternating traffic exiting the city. Both options would eliminate the high accident rate when exiting from the bridge onto Marshall Street and divert the high traffic count crossing the bridge to the downtown area.

• Remove the Locust trees lining downtown streets. Business owners complained of the leaves being too messy and the trees are also towards their end-of-life.

• Enlarging the Water Street commercial area by eliminating southbound parking to allow the widening of sidewalks on the northside and including café seating, gathering spaces, screened parking and dumpsters and connectivity to the boardwalk behind businesses.

• Eliminate northbound parking on Brady Street and extend sidewalks on that side of the street to include bench seating, ADA ramps with seat walls and landscape beds.

• Change parallel parking on Hubbard Street in front of the library to angle parking, which adds more spaces in that area not included in the parking count. Library officials liked this option. Library board president Mike Kiella also thanked the city for being forward-thinking.

The next step is for Abonmarche to do a cost estimate. Tony McGhee said it could run from $200 per linear feet, if needs are only to cut asphalt and mill-and-fill, to $800 per linear foot if placing “unsightly” overhead utility lines underground.

The city council will have a cost estimate in March or April and if a final plan is approved, state and federal grants will be sought.

“If we don’t have a plan, we won’t be eligible for grants,” said council member Charles Tripp.