New city manager and clerk take oaths of office

Transitioning into a new year, the Allegan City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 27, gave the oath of office to new city manager Joel Dye and new interim city clerk Danielle Bird.

Thanks were given to police chief Rick Hoyer who stepped in as interim city manager twice before Dye was hired.

Dye attended the swearing in ceremony with his wife Erin, son Jesse and daughter Elise. Dye said they attended the Festive Friday community event in downtown Allegan and he was excited to get started on Jan. 3.

Council members all joined in to read outgoing city clerk Lori VanderClay’s certificate of appreciation for nearly 15 years of distinguished service to the community.

VanderClay started as clerk in the beachside City of New Buffalo on Jan. 3, but before leaving she almost swore in her replacement. Midway through the swearing in recital, mayor Rachel McKenzie stepped in to finish VanderClay’s tearful rendition.

“It’s been a good ride,” VanderClay told congratulatory council members.