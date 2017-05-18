New Allegan city airport terminal delayed to 2018

Terminal construction at the City of Allegan’s Padgham Field Airport has been delayed a year due to funding.

In a report to the city council from the Airport Advisory Board, public works director Aaron Haskin said the cost estimate is considerably more than what the city has available in FAA Block Grant funding for this year, so the project will have to wait for 2018 funds.

Haskin said the Michigan Department of Transportation will not issue a sponsor contract for the construction until the funding is available. MDOT distributes the FAA funding.

Plans were underway for a new $447,000 airport terminal to be built in 2017.

Allegan City Council approved moving forward with the architectural design phase last year at an estimated cost of $50,000 with $45,000 coming from the Federal Aviation Administration, $2,500 from the Michigan Department of Transportation and a match of $2,500 from the city.

The current terminal building is part of the existing fixed based operation hangar built in the 1970s. Lacking adequate room for a pilot lounge area, pilot flight planning area and American with Disabilities Act restrooms, a new 1,600 square foot terminal will provide that space.

The rest of the project would be paid for through annual FAA entitlements of $150,000 the airport has been putting into the capital improvement plan.

Other airport budget goals for fiscal year 2017-2018 are a fuel system upgrade design and a new roof on the main hangar.

