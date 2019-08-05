Multi-county pursuit ends in arrest

A man is in jail after being chased by police in a multi-county pursuit.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 4, Allegan County deputies were dispatched to a domestic assault occurring in a vehicle while traveling in the area of 135th Avenue and 18th Street in Hopkins Township.

A male suspect had assaulted a female victim and was refusing to let her out of the vehicle while making threats against her life. The female victim was able to call 911 and provide some locations they were traveling. Deputies located the vehicle traveling through the Village of Hopkins at a high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was attempted where the male suspect refused to stop and fled. The pursuit continued towards US-131 and continued southbound. Stop sticks were deployed by Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police on US-131 near West Main Street where the male suspect continued to travel southbound with deflated tires.

The suspect vehicle finally came to a stop against the median cable barriers on I-94 near the Calhoun/Kalamazoo County line. The male suspect was placed in to custody and the female victim was safely removed and brought back home.

The male suspect was lodged at Allegan County on numerous charges that are being reviewed by the Allegan County Prosecutor. Both the male suspect and female victim’s name are not being released pending arraignment.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Gun Lake Tribal Police Department, Plainwell Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police, Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, Western Michigan University Department of Public Safety, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Portage Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Pride Care Ambulance, and Galesburg Fire Department.