MSP searching for runaway

Ethan Valdez, 15, ran away from home Tuesday, Aug. 13, and has not been heard from since. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to contact Trooper Eric Desch at the Michigan State Police Wayland Post (269-792-2213) or through Allegan County Dispatch (269-673-3899).

Ethan resides near Orangeville and attends Thornapple-Kellogg schools in Middleville. He is possibly wearing an orange and gray striped shirt and black Adidas tennis shoes. Ethan is 5’9”, 165 pounds, with short, black hair and wears glasses. He is of mixed race and appears Hispanic.