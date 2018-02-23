Moving day nears for building making way for Allegan library expansion

While excavation work is complete on Emily Green’s law office being moved for the Allegan District Library expansion, the actual moving part might not take place until the end of the week.

Originally scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21, a flooding rain forecast and some soil and structure oddities being repaired have pushed the move back a few days. But moving won’t happen in an instant. It will be a 3-day process, inching it into place.

The law office was originally built as the town’s first school in 1836 at the corner of Pine and Trowbridge streets. It did double duty as the county’s first court building. Twice moved, it came to rest on Hubbard Street next to the Allegan District Library.

It’s now being scooted two lots over to make room for the expansion project.

Once the library’s entrance drive is completed for two-way traffic, it will remain limited access for Griswold Auditorium users until a sidewalk can be constructed. The Griswold has a basement entrance.

“It will still be limited access for parking below because if pedestrians are parking there to come to the library, the only route is to walk up the two-way entrance, which is not safe until we get a sidewalk,” said library director Ryan Deery.

For now, the wooden handicap ramp into the Carnegie building at the front of the library is the only entrance. For those unable to maneuver the indoor steps down to the main library, staff will come to you.

One lane of shifted traffic will remain on Hubbard Street in front of the library until the project is fully completed in January 2019.

Concrete curbs at the west entrance have been installed.

Shoring up of the law office continues as a work-in-progress, along with installation of retaining walls along the entrance drive, tree removal and concrete sidewalks at the west entrance.

Once the law office is moved, the concrete foundation will be built.