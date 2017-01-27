Mother arrested for assault on North Ward principal

An Allegan mother was arrested last week for an altercation with North Ward Elementary School principal Becky Corbett.

Sheena Neal, 32, of Allegan has been charged with assault and battery after the Thursday, Jan. 19, incident.

Superintendent Kevin Harness said Neal entered the school shortly after noon stating she wanted to pick up her student early from school. He said she was told to remain in the office, per protocol, but refused and went to her student’s classroom.

Harness said Corbett “went directly to the classroom and requested that the parent return to the office. After several requests by the principal, the parent began to assault the principal.”

Corbett fought back and the school called 911, Harness said. The school also went into lock-down, as part of district protocol.

Allegan police Chief Rick Hoyer said they arrived and made the arrest.

“The school followed their protocol and did exactly what they should’ve done,” Hoyer said. He added that no one was hospitalized or had serious injuries.

Harness described the incident as having been a matter of seconds and said, “Normal operations resumed at the building shortly after. Allegan Public Schools would like to publicly thank both the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department and the Allegan City Police for their incredibly prompt response and cooperation in this incident.”

He said students witnessed the altercation but were not involved.

