Moline residents are still steaming over train racket

While Moline residents continue losing sleep over a noise and vibration problem from rail car deliveries by Grand Elk Railroad to Green Valley Agricultural, township officials are urging Grand Elk to make daytime deliveries only.

At the Dorr Township Board meeting on Thursday, March 23, a letter to Grand Elk was approved offering a solution for the railroad company to be good neighbors.

It said hundreds of people are affected by this matter in the Moline area, including residents in Dorr and Leighton townships.

The letter says for some, it is a nuisance but not a major issue. For others it is affecting their sleep and their health. One woman in her 90s has mentioned negative effects. One family has reportedly moved out of the area due to the anxiety it produced for their special-needs daughter. Another family reports a build-up of anxiety over the two-plus years this has occurred. And the stories go on.

Green Valley Agriculture opened on 146th Avenue nearly three years ago selling fertilizer that is delivered by railroad car. Deliveries are often made at night when the business is closed.

After a meeting with the previous Grand Elk general manager, the overnight parking of the train at Moline when the crew ran out of hours, was discontinued.

“They would park near Moline Mill for hours, and one instance almost 24,” trustee John Tuinstra said. “At least that noise and vibration has stopped.”

A second measure that brings relief to some residents was to stop the train approximately 900 feet north of Rosewood Avenue rather than at Rosewood next to the rail switch. Parking farther north reduces noise and vibration for some of the homes.

Moline Mill was contacted and accepted allowing crews to switch there and use the parking lot for vehicle access.

A long-term answer for a place to park the train overnight and to switch crews or wait is near Ingle Road north of 146th Avenue just north of Green Valley. The area is industrial on the east side of the tracks and farmland on the west side.

Reportedly there have still been many instances of deliveries with the accompanying horn use and clanging of car connections during nighttime hours causing a disruption for residents trying to sleep.

“They blow the horn at Rosewood and 144th Avenue, then stop and pull the switch to back up at Green Valley then pull the switch and go forward,” Tuinstra said. “It’s a process that lasts up to 45 minutes and the train is three-quarters of a mile long.”

Tuinstra did the legwork trying to come up with a solution and penned the letter.

“I hope they heed the call to help these people,” he said.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.