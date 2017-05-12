Mobile app tells the City of Allegan to fix it

A new mobile application for reporting code violations and concerns in the City of Allegan will officially go online Thursday, May 11, said city manager Joel Dye.

SeeClickFix allows citizens to route neighborhood concerns, like potholes, blight, downed trees or street light outages, through a free mobile application for real-time reporting.

For those unable to use the smartphone application for iPhones and Androids, they can access the website or call or email city hall where concerns will be entered into the software program for them.

The program allows users to post a concern along with a photo, which is directly routed to the right person to address the violation.

“It allows the report to be submitted quickly and provides a work plan for staff,” said city manager Joel Dye. “The person logging the complaint can see if someone already submitted a complaint about the violation and be given progress reports.”

By visiting www.SeeClickFix.com, users can open an issue, comment on an issue or vote to fix an issue already opened.