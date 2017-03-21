Home / News / Missing Saugatuck teen found on Iowa State campus

Missing Saugatuck teen found on Iowa State campus

March 21, 2017 - 10:22

A 16-year-old Fennville teen  who was the subject of a missing/endangered advisory Monday, March 20, was found later in Ames, Iowa.

Joy Dene Martin was found Monday evening (March 20) on the campus of Iowa State University after leaving her home sometime Saturday.

Michigan State Police said she was in good health and she had left home voluntarily after corresponding with an unknown person on the KIK messenger app.

Police are making arrangements to reconnect her with her family; Iowa State campus police and the state police are continuing to investigate the incident.

“Michigan State Police would like to remind and encourage parents to stay informed and be involved with electronic media their children use,” a press release said.

.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
231 Trowbridge St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 483
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-685-9571

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here