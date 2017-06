Police announced earlier today that a missing Minnesota man had been found safely.

Steven Eugene Chandler, 38, reportedly left Minnesota May 21 traveling by bus to Michigan and arrived in Kalamazoo on May 22, but he did not show up to his intended destination in Allegan County. His family reported him meeing May 26.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said today "Steven Chandler has been located and safe with no injuries."