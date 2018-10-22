Home / News / Missing man's body found in river in Saugatuck

Missing man's body found in river in Saugatuck

October 22, 2018 - 12:16

The body of 39-year-old Justin Michael Brown was discovered Monday morning, Oct. 22, in the Kalamazoo River near the area where he was last seen.

Police have sought to find the Grand Rapids man last seen alive at a Saugatuck bar early Saturday morning (1:15 a.m.), Oct. 13.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the investigation into his disappearance is ongoing.

During the search, there was no activity on Brown’s cell phone. Family and friends had told officers Brown did not have any health or mental concerns and this behavior was not normal for him.

.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
241 Hubbard St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 483
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-673-5534

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here