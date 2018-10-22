Missing man's body found in river in Saugatuck

The body of 39-year-old Justin Michael Brown was discovered Monday morning, Oct. 22, in the Kalamazoo River near the area where he was last seen.

Police have sought to find the Grand Rapids man last seen alive at a Saugatuck bar early Saturday morning (1:15 a.m.), Oct. 13.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the investigation into his disappearance is ongoing.

During the search, there was no activity on Brown’s cell phone. Family and friends had told officers Brown did not have any health or mental concerns and this behavior was not normal for him.