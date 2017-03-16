Missing Allegan mother found Wednesday

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office announced at 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, that a 47-year-old Allegan woman had been found in Louisiana after being missing since Sunday.

The family of the mother of four said Amy Lynn Harker had been missing since Sunday, March 12. She was last heard from at about 2:30 p.m. when she told a friend she was going to Illinois to visit friends. Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker said, “Amy Harker was located today in Abbeville, La.,... The Allegan County Sheriff's Office appreciates the tips and assistance.”

Family and friends had not heard from her since then and had not been able to reach her on her cell phone.

According to family members, Harker has medical concerns, prompting the worries.

“This is out of character for her,” Harker’s sister Kristy Summey Brooks wrote in a Facebook post.

Wednesday night, Brooks posted, “UPDATE! Amy has been found. That’s all we’re prepared to say at this point while we’re getting more information. THANK YOU to everyone who shared this and offered support. We really appreciate all of it!!”

In a later post she also thanked the sheriff department, saying the people she spoke with were polite, patient and professional.

“I’m sure it isn’t always easy dealing with frantic families, but never once did any of them even hint at being annoyed. They were as helpful as they possibly could be and I really appreciate that,” she wrote.