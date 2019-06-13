Minor injuries when Merson Corners home hit

A house at Merson Corners was smashed again by a vehicle involved in an accident at the corner M-40 and 102nd Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6.

This time no one was seriously injured.

The driver who plowed into the house was southbound on M-40 and was able to walk away from the crash.

He was struck by a utility van eastbound on 102nd Street. A person in the van was transported by ambulance for medical attention.

In 2016, an 18-year-old Plainwell woman died in a crash at the intersection after striking the same house.