Millgrove Brewing closes

ALLEGAN—Millgrove Brewing at 633 Hooker Road, Allegan, unexpectedly closed its doors on June 22. According to a Facebook post by owner Chris LaPonsie, the brewery and restaurant was experiencing cash flow problems they were unable to overcome.

The problem was compounded on Tuesday, June 20, when Millgrove was forced to stop serving alcohol due to an issue renewing their liquor license.

The owner said his father Duane LaPonsie was the one responsible for renewing the license annually, and it managed to slip through the cracks, causing an interruption in business. Duane died unexpectedly on June 18, 2016.

Millgrove intended to announce Grove Fest (July 8) as the last day of business to end on a high note; however, with the interruption decided to close early.

Millgrove's popular "Pub Quiz Night" in partnership with the Allegan District Library has been suspended. The library will be searching for a new family-friendly venue to host the event.