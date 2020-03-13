Michigan closes all K-12 buildings through April 5

Citing an abundance of concern over the coronavirus pandemic, Michigan has closed its public K-12 schools for three weeks starting Monday, March 16.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement late Thursday evening, highlighting the news that the number of those with presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan spiked from two to 12 in the span of a day.

“We expect more to come,” Whitmer said. “We are taking these cases very seriously. And we’ll continue to take every step to mitigate spread of the virus and keep Michiganders safe.”

The closure will last through Sunday, April 5, with the caveat that the closure might be adjusted with the guidance of public health officials. She specified the order extends to school daycare and early childhood instruction centers that are run through public school buildings.

“We feel this is a necessary step to protect our kids, and teachers and families and our overall public health,” Whitmer said, noting that other states had closed their schools as well. “I believe school employees should continue to be paid as though schools are still in session.”

She urged businesses to support their employees noting some won’t have the paid leave available to them to enable them to stay home with their children.

Whitmer also said state officials plan to work with local districts to provide access to for the children who normally rely on the school to provide it.

“We are cognizant of the fact that a lot of our children get two of their three meals in the school place,” she said.

She recognized there would be complex ramifications from the closure, including it affecting standardized testing and the education of those who need specialized instruction.

“Please, do your part,” she added. “Make smart choices during this time. Even if you feel healthy and are asymptomatic you can unknowingly be carrying and spreading the virus.”

State officials said they are in the process of identifying who those tested positive for the disease had come in contact with and where. While the state labs have had enough testing kits to handle the current rate of tests, they expect to need the federal government to ensure more are available.

