Memorial Day events 2018

Memorial Day this year is Monday, May 28. Here is a listing of all of the events local communities have planned to honor the memory of the nation’s service members.

Allegan

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Allegan with veterans, Boys Scouts and the Allegan High School band marching to Oakwood Cemetery for a ceremony at about 11 a.m. A luncheon follows the service at the American Legion hall.

Dorr

The honor guard will start at the American Legion Hall at 8 a.m. for a flag-raising ceremony. They will then travel to area cemeteries to honor fallen comrades: 8:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus, 9:15 a.m. at Richter, 10 a.m. at Dorr, 10:45 at Jones and 11:30 a.m. at Sproat, wrapping up at noon at the Dorr Veterans Memorial located in Dorr Park.

The hall, 4310 18th St., will open at noon; festivities begin at 1 p.m. and include a BBQ lunch, grilled chicken dinner, horseshoes, a Kids Cake Walk, Bingo from 1-4:30 p.m. and a cash raffle from 4:30-5 p.m.

Casco

Casco United Methodist Church, at 880 66th St., South Haven, will honor Memorial Day with a service at noon. The Casco Community Band will perform during the ceremony. A potluck dinner will follow in the fellowship hall.

Hamilton

Hamilton will host its 89th Memorial Day parade at 9 a.m. Lineup will begin at 8 a.m.; enter at the high school and use the service drive for lineup. All veterans, combat and non-combat, are invited to participate. Rides will be available for those who prefer not to walk. Business and community floats are also welcome.

A service will follow the parade at Riverside Cemetery.

Breakfast will be served at Hamilton Christian Reformed Church beginning at 7 a.m.; donations will be accepted.

For more information, call Michelle Timmer at (269) 751-8513.

Douglas

The Douglas parade will start at 9 am, following the 8 a.m. Saugatuck parade.

Fennville

The parade will line up on North Maple Street (at the park entrance) between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. The Fennville High School Marching Band will participate under the direction of Mr. Paul Andrews, playing the Star-Spangled Banner at 10 a.m. sharp. Pack 3025 and Boy Scout Troop 45 will lead the flag-raising ceremony in front of Veterans Memorial Park on North Maple Street.

Hopkins

Hopkins Township will conduct a Memorial Day Service at Maplewood Cemetery at 10 a.m., rain or shine. Participants will include the Hopkins High School band, Hopkins FFA members, Boy Scouts, VFW members and Sons of Union Civil War Veterans, the Hopkins Sooy Family will perform; the ceremony’s keynote speaker is TBA.

For more information, call Mark Evans at supervisor@hopkinstownship.org or (269) 793-3184.”

Martin

The parade will begin at 10 a.m.; lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. at the high school parking lot. Veterans are encouraged to participate in the parade.

The parade will end at Geib Memorial Park where a ceremony will begin immediately following the parade. For more information, contact (269) 366-0431.

Monterey

Memorial Day service to be at Poplar Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Pullman

The parade starts at 2:30 p.m.; lineup is at 2 p.m. near the VFW hall. A ceremony will immediately follow the parade at the Lee Township Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Pullman VFW Hall. For more information, call (236) 236-5654.

Otsego

A ceremony will begin at Mountain Home Cemetery at 9 a.m. The parade will leave there at approximately 9:15 a.m., head south on Farmer Street and end at Memorial Park for speeches and a program at the Otsego Area Veteran’s Memorial.

(Editor’s note: This has been corrected from last week’s eroneous route.)

A veteran luncheon at the VFW will follow. The public is invited.

Plainwell

The Plainwell Memorial Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Lineup is at Bannister Street and Anderson Avenue in downtown Plainwell by 10 a.m. The parade will travel east on Bridge Street (M-89) to Hillside Cemetery for a ceremony conducted by the VFW.

Saugatuck

The Memorial Day Parade starts at 8 a.m., sponsored by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, whose goal is to honor living veterans who have served this country and to remember those who have died in service to our country.

Wayland

The annual Memorial Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the Wayland State Police Post, 544 N. Main St., and conclude at the Wayland VFW, 735 S. Main St.

The public is invited to attend a luncheon at the VFW after the parade. Cash or checks only please.