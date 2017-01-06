Home / News / Meijer fires photo lab workers who leaked surprise

Meijer fires photo lab workers who leaked surprise

January 6, 2017 - 11:27
By: 
Virginia Ransbottom, Staff Writer

Meijer in Plainwell fired employees who failed to adhere to a strict confidentiality policy after sharing a couple’s photo card announcing their pregnancy.

Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the complaint and will consult with the prosecutor’s office to determine if criminal charges are appropriate.

A Plainwell couple says the incident ruined their big surprise.

The 23-year-old mother-to-be said she brought photos to the store for printing into a Christmas card announcing she was pregnant with the first grandchild in the family; however, she and family members received texts of the screenshot of the planned announcement before the couple had a chance to present the photos at Christmas. She said she went to high school with some of the photo lab workers, who allegedly took photos of her photos and began texting them.

